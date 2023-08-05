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Uncensored: Let Our Children Go - ALARMING Rise in Medical Kidnapping of Children Worldwide
High Hopes
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53 views • August 05, 2023

Maria Zeee Uncensored


August 4, 2023


Mark and Terri Stemann from letourchildrengo.org join Maria Zeee to discuss the alarming rise in medical kidnapping of children worldwide, sharing their personal story of how the state kidnapped their seven children and targeted them because of their faith and their choice to homeschool. Mark and Terri offer solutions for parents and people worldwide at a local level, raising awareness to this rising global issue.


To prepare you and your family for incoming food shortages and get TRUE heirloom seeds, head to Heaven's Harvest on the link below (available only in the United States) and use promo code 'ZEEE' (with 3 e's!) for 5% off your order:


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If you're in Australia, head to Survival Supplies Australia to prepare with long-life food, survival supplies and more:


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If you're in Australia, buy GUARANTEED mRNA-free meat for you and your family:


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Prepare for cyber attacks, power outages and more by ensuring you and your family have alternate communication means through a Satellite phone! Visit the link below:


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Visit Gold Bullion Australia Group today to protect your wealth with Australia's leading supplier of gold and silver bullion (Australia only):


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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34rdq0-uncensored-let-our-children-go-alarming-rise-in-medical-kidnapping-of-child.html

Keywords
childrenfaithworldwideparentsuncensoredhomeschoolmedical kidnappingthe stateterri stemannmark stemannmaria zeeeletourchildrengoalarming rise
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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