Uncensored: Let Our Children Go - ALARMING Rise in Medical Kidnapping of Children Worldwide

Maria Zeee Uncensored





August 4, 2023





Mark and Terri Stemann from letourchildrengo.org join Maria Zeee to discuss the alarming rise in medical kidnapping of children worldwide, sharing their personal story of how the state kidnapped their seven children and targeted them because of their faith and their choice to homeschool. Mark and Terri offer solutions for parents and people worldwide at a local level, raising awareness to this rising global issue.





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v34rdq0-uncensored-let-our-children-go-alarming-rise-in-medical-kidnapping-of-child.html