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💥🇷🇺🚀 Russia rolls out nuclear options in Victory Day parade
The event featured a special broadcast that highlighted what the nation has in its arsenal for the most tense hour:
🔴 Admiral Gorskov frigate with long-range missiles
🔴 Nuclear-powered Arkhangelsk and Knyaz Vladimir submarine cruisers
🔴 Tu-160 missile carrier (nuclear arms available)
🔴 Yars and Avangard strategic missile systems