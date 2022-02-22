RUSSIA RECOGNIZES DONBASS REPUBLICS TODAY - UKRAINE ARMY ATTACKS TOMORROW, WHEN WAR BEGINS - Russell Bentley, 022122

What does Russian recognition of the Donbass Republics really mean? Russian support, Russian protection? That was never in doubt, but now it's OFFICIAL. And above all, it means Ukraine and their Western masters are "having a cow", as the great political pundit Bart Simpson might say.



The BIG Ukrainian attack starts tomorrow, that's for sure. It will be a hard fight, a lot of blood will be spilled, but the outcome is beyond a doubt. Russia will LIBERATE as much of Ukraine as it wants or needs to, and hopefully and probably, that means at least as far as the other side of Kiev.



Good luck Russell, all will go well for you and better soon. Glad your internet is still up. Keep us up dated. Thank you.