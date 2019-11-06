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“Internal Passports” Coming to USA: Your Identity Papers
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27 views • November 06, 2019
In less than a year, “Homeland Security” will roll out INTERNAL PASSPORTS for all Americans — they just won’t call it that. And Ron Paul weighs in on AG Barr’s pre-crime Minority Report to all law enforcement
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