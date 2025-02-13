DOGEMAGEDDON ⚫ THE UNITED SPOT

The United Spot - 45 minutes of Elon Musk…..no one will finish this video but Holy Cow!!!! Elon stars in a lot of my videos haha 😆





Source: https://x.com/TheUnitedSpot__/status/1889125807509115123





You Vote: Do you agree the judge who blocked DOGE from accessing Treasury Dept should be impeached?





"Partisan judges abusing their positions is a threat to democracy," Rep. Crane wrote on the social media platform X regarding his plans for Judge Paul Engelmayer.





https://justthenews.com/government/congress/you-vote-do-you-agree-judge-who-blocked-doge-accessing-treasury-dept-should-be