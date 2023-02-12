False Signs and Wonders - Part 2

This is Part 2 of Signs and Wonders. In part 1, "The Great Plague," I showed how the phrase "signs and wonders" refers to the plagues of Egypt, and "false signs and wonders" refers to a fake plague. In Part 2, I look at a few more verses with the word "signs" in Revelation.

Key verses: Matt 24:24, 2 Thes 2:9, Rev 13:13, Rev 16:14, Rev 15:1

Mirrored - Apocalypse Watchman by MrE

