PREPARING FOR ETERNITY Part 19: Faith 201

Faith is a spiritual substance that materializes in your life when you are willing to step into the unknown, believing that God will be there to handle any situation that might arise. However, something strange happens when many Christians read the Bible; they begin to lose faith in God when the situation looks impossible. This was not the scenario with the men and women listed in God's Hall of Faith as they persevered and pleased God in the process.

Abel was saved by faith. Enoch walked with God during a horrible time on earth. Noah had faith in God and was saved by his actions. Abraham left his family business and struck out for the great unknown. Sarah believed the Lord would give her a son and kept making love to Abraham even into her late 80's.

It was faith that moved all the people in the bloodline of Jesus to do what they needed to do and their cumulative actions served to bring forth the Messiah. You too can be listed in the Hall of Faith as the story is not yet completed. God wants you to believe that anything is possible. There is no limit with God as you learn and grow. How far will you choose to go?

RLJ-1559 -- JULY 31, 2016

