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Part Four: The Fall of Mystery Babylon and the Triumph of Israel and Judah
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97 views • March 01, 2021
In this final program in this series about America in Biblical prophecy, I turn my attention to the fall of Babylon the Great and the salvation of Israel and Judah in the last days. I talk about how we already live under a corrupt Babylonian system and are commanded to flee it. I discuss how we can flee Babylon and avoid participating in her downfall.
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