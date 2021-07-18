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The Book Of Revelation - These Three Things Will Happen When Babylon Falls [16.07.2021]
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40 views • July 18, 2021
Babylon the Great Is Falling in the Last Days -
The sacrifice that was given to us by Jesus is our stand,where we can obtain our deliverance from every controlling force. The prayers are located at the end of the video.
Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message. Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message. when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.
19,247 views Premiered 20 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
833K subscribers
https://youtu.be/__zXMmO2hsc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__zXMmO2hsc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
The sacrifice that was given to us by Jesus is our stand,where we can obtain our deliverance from every controlling force. The prayers are located at the end of the video.
Our work is original and drastically rearranged with unique editing to bring the best from the message. Creative effects are added to highlight certain areas in the message. when there are two or more speakers it is done in a conversational manner meaning they complete each other sentences while staying on topic, intermittent sampling is also applied.
19,247 views Premiered 20 hours ago
Grace Digital Network
833K subscribers
https://youtu.be/__zXMmO2hsc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__zXMmO2hsc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPb7fvFMpSdQ71apTKkhkQ
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