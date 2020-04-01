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It Only Took 15 Days For The US To Experience Something We Haven’t Seen Since The Great Depression
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497 views • April 01, 2020
All over the country, store shelves are emptying and people are being frustrated and desperate to get their hands on basic necessities and food. Considering we still have 30 days to go, if not more, in this lockdown, we can only predict that the crisis will get worse, thus making coronavirus itself more deadly.
https://bit.ly/2UyKONJ
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For More Information see:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/a-shocking-correction-dr-fauci-went-from-a-possible-1-7-million-us-deaths-due-to-coronavirus-to-a-possible-200000-us-deaths-in-14-days/
https://amp.azcentral.com/amp/2930853001?
https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/local-food-banks-see-increase-in-need-decrease-in-donations/67-4ca5f09a-acf4-4f1d-8065-75c6438be2af?
https://abc13.com/amp/covid-19-coronavirus-ewn-houston-food-bank/6056318/
https://triblive.com/local/pittsburgh-allegheny/long-line-people-in-cars-at-kennywood-wait-to-receive-food-donations/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/life/demand-for-food-aid-has-grown-dramatically-in-las-vegas-1995959/amp/
https://bit.ly/2UyKONJ
GET NOBLE GOLD: https://noblegoldinvestments.com
SIGN UP FOR RESTRICTED REPUBLIC: https://restrictedrepublic.com
(GET 30 DAYS FREE USE CODE: Free4You) (GET FIRST YEAR FOR $69 USE CODE: Save10)
For More Information see:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/03/a-shocking-correction-dr-fauci-went-from-a-possible-1-7-million-us-deaths-due-to-coronavirus-to-a-possible-200000-us-deaths-in-14-days/
https://amp.azcentral.com/amp/2930853001?
https://www.wtsp.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/local-food-banks-see-increase-in-need-decrease-in-donations/67-4ca5f09a-acf4-4f1d-8065-75c6438be2af?
https://abc13.com/amp/covid-19-coronavirus-ewn-houston-food-bank/6056318/
https://triblive.com/local/pittsburgh-allegheny/long-line-people-in-cars-at-kennywood-wait-to-receive-food-donations/
https://www.reviewjournal.com/life/demand-for-food-aid-has-grown-dramatically-in-las-vegas-1995959/amp/
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