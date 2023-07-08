Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Dr.SHIVA Why My Run for President Empowers YOU to Win Back America from the SWARM
channel image
APEX MENTALITY
55 Subscribers
11 views
Published Saturday

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Why My Run for President Empowers YOU to Win Back America from the SWARM

In this interview and discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist & Engineer, Candidate for US President, shares why his run for President Tomorrow empowers YOU to WIN back America & SHATTER THE SWARM. America is now being misled by the NOT-SO-OBVIOUS Establishment who speak with Forked-Tongues.

The full post and video transcript here: https://vashiva.com/dr-shiva-live-why...

You can Volunteer & Donate: https://Shiva4President.com.

Get educated, or BE Enslaved: https://TruthFreedomHealth.com

Keywords
healthfreedomlibertywisdomrevolutiontruthdhsleakmovementfascismbigtechworkerssystemshiva4threichdrshivafuckercarlsontheinterceptbottomsupgeteducated

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket