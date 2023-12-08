Create New Account
Tucker Carlson Interviews Alex Jones (Tells It Like It Is)
The Missing Link
Published 18 hours ago

Tucker Carlson

https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1732897835572461582

TIMESTAMPS: 2:46 Alex Jones predictions 15:07 Deplatforming 21:59 Dividing us on race 25:37 The border 28:09 Austin 32:12 New World Order 42:09 Brian Stelter demon video 50:57 Depopulation 1:07:51 Food 1:13:51 Whiskey 1:16:22 Presidential election

Ep. 46 The Alex Jones Interview


Keywords
current eventsalex jonespoliticsdeep statetucker carlsondepopulation

