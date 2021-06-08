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corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/ice-age-farming-solutionswatch/
Today James talks to Christian Westbrook (aka the Ice Age Farmer) about the problems facing the global food supply—from the coming global solar minimum to the globalist plan to "reset the table" and transform global food systems. More importantly, we discuss what can be done about these problems.