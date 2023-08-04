Top-4 That Need to Go

To support the constitution and liberty, these four big federal monstrosities absolutely need to go. But that doesn’t mean we should ever expect the people with power to voluntarily give up that power.
Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 4, 2023
