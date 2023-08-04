Create New Account
Top-4 That Need to Go
Tenth Amendment Center
Published Friday

To support the constitution and liberty, these four big federal monstrosities absolutely need to go. But that doesn’t mean we should ever expect the people with power to voluntarily give up that power.


Path to Liberty, Fast Friday Edition: August 4, 2023

Keywords
freedomlibertyconstitutionlibertarianfounders10th amendmentatfend the feddeaconstitutionalistwar powers

