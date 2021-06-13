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WE ARE HEADED FOR ULTIMATE EVIL
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141 views • June 13, 2021
"Gruesome Entertainment" uncovers the growing depravity in our world, where mass murder has now become entertainment. An organization called Premier Exhibitions Incorporated has sold shows all around the world featuring mutilated bodies taken from Falun Dafa members, Christians from the Underground Church, and Uighur Muslims. These prisoners of conscience have been tortured and executed by the Chinese Communist Regime - which has one of the worst human rights records ever.
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