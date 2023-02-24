Create New Account
Belgian soccer goalie Arne Espeel (25) stops penalty during match, then collapses, dies
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday
February 11, 2023. Belgian soccer goal keeper Arne Espeel stopped a penalty kick during a competition match, kicked the ball away because it was still in play, and then suddenly collapsed and died.

The New Post reports: "Emergency services rushed to help Espeel and tried to revive him with a defibrillator, but he was pronounced dead shortly after he was taken to a hospital. A cause of death is not yet known."
https://nypost.com/2023/02/14/belgian-goalie-arne-espeel-dead-at-25-after-collapsing-on-field/

My understanding is that a defibrillator is only used if the heart is in ventricular fibrillation. If the defibrillator doesn't detect fibrillation, it won't activate. This means that Arne must have died from an acute cardiac arrhythmia. My understanding and/or reasoning could be wrong or incomplete. If so, please enlighten me in the comments.

SOURCE

Video segment from:
https://rumble.com/v29oq29

Thumbnail from this video about Arne Espeel's sudden death:
https://rumble.com/v29kd03

Mirrored - frankploegman

