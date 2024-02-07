Create New Account
(UPDATE) HELP! These Animals Are Stuck In A Worst Condition I Kritter Klub
Kritter Klub


Feb 6, 2024


*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*


Animal Protection Act Art 8.2, “No one shall abuse an animal against any of the following acts”


1. Injury by using physical and chemical methods, such as tools and drugs; Para 3.2 And act of causing an injury or disease to a pet in violation of a duty listed on Ordinance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs such as the provision of minimum breeding space, etc


This cafe owner was running a business called 'Wild Animals Cafe' but the animals were treated inhumane. The deputies and activists had a bigger fish to fry and tried their best to rescue the animals in crisis. Find out more in the video.


Watch Previous Episode: https://youtu.be/ND0OotsqWbg?si=n-5qM...


More videos about ‘Into The Wild’: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7UTuZSUzUsY

