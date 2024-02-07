(UPDATE) HELP! These Animals Are Stuck In A Worst Condition I Kritter Klub

Kritter Klub
Feb 6, 2024
*Please don't forget to hit the CC button for Subtitles*
Animal Protection Act Art 8.2, “No one shall abuse an animal against any of the following acts”
1. Injury by using physical and chemical methods, such as tools and drugs; Para 3.2 And act of causing an injury or disease to a pet in violation of a duty listed on Ordinance of the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs such as the provision of minimum breeding space, etc
This cafe owner was running a business called 'Wild Animals Cafe' but the animals were treated inhumane. The deputies and activists had a bigger fish to fry and tried their best to rescue the animals in crisis. Find out more in the video.
