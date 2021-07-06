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Taking Back Control We Can Change Everything - Isla May Eko talks with Jason Liosatos
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143 views • July 06, 2021
My talk with Isla May Eko poet and writer about finding our inner strength and overcoming loneliness and depression
Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Isla My Eko email; [email protected]
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Isla May Mobile: 07564 747331
Our Eco Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
Jason's work at https://www.patreon.com/JasonLiosatos
Isla My Eko email; [email protected]
Jason's book http://jasonliosatos.com/
Isla May Mobile: 07564 747331
Our Eco Living Project https://www.naturalearthecoliving.com/
Jason's paintings and art gallery https://jason-liosatos-art.myshopify....
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