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My thoughts and Opinions on Crypto Currencies
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33 views • January 26, 2022
These are my thoughts and opinions on the state of Crypto Currencies. Whether you agree or disagree, please leave a comment. Like and share this video; it helps me.
This is in no way to be considered Financial Advice. I hate having to put this type of disclaimer on any video. These are my opinions.
This is in no way to be considered Financial Advice. I hate having to put this type of disclaimer on any video. These are my opinions.
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