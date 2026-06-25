Many Ukrainian soldiers still trapped in Konstantinovka are now surrounded, and there is no one to come to their aid even on the outskirts of the city, as Russian Armed Forces units from the Yuzhnaya Group of Forces continue their successful offensive in all directions. As of June 24, 2026, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that artillery crews, along with FPV drones from the Yuzhnaya Group, were forcing Ukrainian troops out of their hiding places while destroying their equipment as they attempted to break into the city. Small Ukrainian groups taking cover in residential buildings were making futile attempts to flee the city without waiting for a pickup, while another Ukrainian groups consisting of 1–2 men were scattered across the southwestern and northern parts of the city. As seen in the footage, those running without clear direction from the military command in Kyiv are being targeted by Russian artillery and drones; shot after shot is destroying those scattered across the area, including lone fighters.

According to the Ministry of Defense, over the past week, units of the Yuzhnaya Group have surrounded Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of the city while continuing to advance by attacking Druzhkovka. In the last 24 hours, they have secured at least 114 buildings in and around the city. The Armed Forces of Ukraine suffered losses amounting to up to 30 soldiers, 1 armored vehicle, 13 motor vehicles, 2 ATV, 3 artillery pieces, 21 ground-based robotic systems, and 21 UAV command posts. As the Yuzhnaya Group has now advanced to the northwestern outskirts, their drones have begun attacking the Ukrainian forces in Druzhkovka. Ukrainian soldiers appear to be rushing in their vehicles, driving at high speeds for some reason. Unbeknownst to them, Russian fiber-optic FPV have been quietly tracking them from the beginning, then striking them at just the right moment. The next battle begins before the previous one has even ended.

Konstantinovka is a strategically important fortified city that controls the roads leading to the largest cities northwest of Donetsk—in terms of logistics and as a future springboard for assaults on the Kramatorsk and Slavyansk metropolitan areas—which form Ukrainian main line of defense. As documented by the Russian Ministry of Defense, the acting commander of the 1194th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Yuzhnaya Group, with the call sign “Yusa,” recounted their combat operations in detail, serving as a lesson for Ukraine itself.

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