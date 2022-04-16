© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Teslaphoresis: graphene oxide and 5G
Follow
1
Share
Report
258 views • April 16, 2022
Teslaphoresis è una nuova tecnologia che usa nanoconduttori (ossido di grafene) e nanoparticelle in combinazione con impulsi e frequenze elettromagnetiche (i vostri cellulari, antenne 5G, satelliti etc.) per ricostruire una struttura sintetica, micro o nano, in ambiente acquoso (cervello, cellule umane) da soluzione iniettabile, respirabile, o permeabile (pelle).
Se ancora non l'aveste capito...
quello che vi stanno iniettando
NON È UN VACCINO.
Se ancora non l'aveste capito...
quello che vi stanno iniettando
NON È UN VACCINO.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.