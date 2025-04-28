TIANANMEN SQUARE MASSACRE 💀 NEVER HAPPENED❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Photos:https://www.gettyimages.ca/detail/news-photo/graphic-content-this-photo-taken-on-june-10-1989-in-beijing-news-photo/897465966?adppopup=true
Photos: https://www.64memo.com/p/blog-page_31.html
Photos:https://aiyuan.wordpress.com/2010/06/03/%E6%9B%B4%E5%A4%9A%E5%85%AD%E5%9B%9B%E5%9B%BE%E7%89%87%EF%BC%88%E8%A1%80%E8%85%A5%EF%BC%8C%E6%85%8E%E5%85%A5%EF%BC%89/
Photos: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2019/06/04/a102592853.html
Victims: https://8964museum.com/people
0:00 Intro
2:13 Part 1: Clash of Ideology
4:49 Part 2: Hu Yaobang's death
7:06 "Storming" Zhongnanhai
10:01 Tiananmen "Massacre"?
14:43 "Benevolent" CCP Leaders?
17:42 "Violent Students"
21:03 Casualties
26:08 Civilians vs. Soldiers
30:03 Tank Man
32:57 Hou Dejian
34:29 Who Benefited from Tiananmen?
36:00 Demonization Tactics
39:16 Color Revolution?
Check out my other videos:
⭐️ Support me and get China Insider Merch ⭐️
Donate to support me: https://donorbox.org/china-insider-with-david-zhang
My social media:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/chinainsiderwithdavidzhang/
X or Twitter: https://twitter.com/DavidZhang360
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/people/China-insider-with-David-Zhang/100088454928778/
==========================
My sponsors:
? Blueberry Creative ?
? Use this link for 15% off on all products code "David"
⭐️ Free shipping over 70 USD (US Only)
==========================
Subscribe for the latest:
- Daily News and Analysis on China's political landscape.
- Exposing Communism in China
- Expertise in the geopolitics of US-China