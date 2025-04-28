TIANANMEN SQUARE MASSACRE 💀 NEVER HAPPENED❓

Photos:https://www.gettyimages.ca/detail/news-photo/graphic-content-this-photo-taken-on-june-10-1989-in-beijing-news-photo/897465966?adppopup=true





Photos: https://www.64memo.com/p/blog-page_31.html





Photos:https://aiyuan.wordpress.com/2010/06/03/%E6%9B%B4%E5%A4%9A%E5%85%AD%E5%9B%9B%E5%9B%BE%E7%89%87%EF%BC%88%E8%A1%80%E8%85%A5%EF%BC%8C%E6%85%8E%E5%85%A5%EF%BC%89/





Photos: https://www.ntdtv.com/gb/2019/06/04/a102592853.html





Victims: https://8964museum.com/people





0:00 Intro

2:13 Part 1: Clash of Ideology

4:49 Part 2: Hu Yaobang's death

7:06 "Storming" Zhongnanhai

10:01 Tiananmen "Massacre"?

14:43 "Benevolent" CCP Leaders?

17:42 "Violent Students"

21:03 Casualties

26:08 Civilians vs. Soldiers

30:03 Tank Man

32:57 Hou Dejian

34:29 Who Benefited from Tiananmen?

36:00 Demonization Tactics

39:16 Color Revolution?





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aHKUwX-8NCo