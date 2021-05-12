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Facebook “Fact Checkers” Funded By Vaccine Makers
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71 views • May 12, 2021
The Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, connected and partnered with Facebook to create a fact-checking authority on vaccine misinformation, also happens to hold nearly 2 billion of J and J stock, ran by the CDC old director. But the fact checking I'm sure will be fair.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609c1aa94b370b23f4041a84
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=609c1aa94b370b23f4041a84
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