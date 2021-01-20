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'Berlin Now & Then - Episode 10_ Reich Offices _ Ministry of Aviation
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20 views • January 20, 2021
If I recall correctly, the building was built in 18 months and that lot that is empty just across the street was where Gestapo had their HQ. It was bombed. My guess is that they on purpose let this building stay pretty much intact. If you look at footage from the air there are not many houses that are inact. The commies wanted this building to stay intact and that is why it still stands.
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