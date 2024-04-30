Jay Dyer & others give their "read" on Donald Trump





A Shrimp, A Dyer, A Smith, A Shiva, and A Knight sound off re: DONALD TRUMP.

SOURCES:

(1)

Jesuits: The Real Truth - Jay Dyer With Snek

32,673 views Streamed live on Sep 21, 2019

Snek joins me to discuss little know facts about the Jesuits and their machinations in France. We will touch on Guettee, Joan of Arc, the counter-reformation, heart worship, bizarre forms of Roman Catholic mortification and "spirituality," the role of the state in the Frankish Church and much more!

MINUTE - 5:00 to 5:45

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z1R7bdhUXig





(2)

Jay Dyer - Discusses How Esoteric Symbolism Goes Mainstream

71,728 views Feb 9, 2021

Jay Dyer of Jay's Analysis joins the American Journal in studio to take your calls and talk about the overt satanic and esoteric symbolism of major media events including the most recent Super Bowl.

MINUTE - 33:00 to 37:00

https://banned.video/watch?id=6022ce9db3736c2c44e8cef3





(3)

Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE – Why David Knight Left Alex Jones – A Conversation

18,417 views Streamed live on Sep 15, 2023

In this interview, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Inventor of Email, Scientist, Engineer and Candidate for President, shares with David Knight...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlFL0kOtJgY&list=WL&index=24





(4)

Candace Owen’s Catholic Mistake: Debating Catholicism, Protestantism & Nestorianism -Jay Dyer

24,525 views Streamed live on Apr 23, 2024

Back to open debate! We will give a chance for opponents to come and present their positions: Mormons, cults, JWs, BHI, Hebrew Roots, atheism, transcendental arguments, Triad and Logos, biblical theology and the OT, Islam, Protestant and evangelical errors, Roman Catholicism and the papacy, and more!

MINUTE - 2:10 to 2:18

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xXG6Zn1MIOM





(5)

While Wearing a Military Uniform, Ukrainian Dictator Demands America SUBMIT to His Will! – THURSDAY FULL SHOW 12/22/22

183,700 views Dec 22, 2022

On today’s broadcast, Alex Jones will take YOUR calls and lay out the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover! People across the world are awakening to the NWO despite globalists’ best efforts to keep us in the dark & depressed! Tune in for exclusive intel the globalists DO NOT want you to hear!

MINUTE - 128:00 to 130:00

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=63a4f0049d512a03f0657628





(6)

Shrimp Dog Brings The Heat!

1,152 views Mar 16, 2020

"Shrimp Dog" calls in from Dallas Texas and explains why President Trump has let him down in this time of national crisis.

https://banned.video/watch?id=5e7032c8850684005636b647





Scriptures re: 2 to 3 witnesses to establish a matter...

DEUTERONOMY 19:15

AT THONE WITNESS DOES NOT RISE UP AGAINST A MAN CONCERNING ANY WICKEDNESS OR ANY SIN THAT HE COMMITS. AT THE MOUTH OF TWO WITNESSES OR AT THE MOUTH OF THREE WITNESSES A MATTER IS ESTABLISHED.





MATTHEW 18:15-16

AND IF YOUR BROTHER SINS AGAINST YOU, GO AND REPROVE HIM, BETWEEN YOU AND HIM ALONE. IF HE HEARS YOU, YOU HAVE GAINED YOUR BROTHER.

BUT IF HE DOES NOT HEAR, TAKE WITH YOU ONE OR TWO MORE, THAT BY THE MOUTH OF TWO OF THREE WITNESSES EVERY WORD MIGHT BE ESTABLISHED.





2 CORINTHIANS 13:1

THIS IS THE THIRD TIME I AM COMING TO YOU. BY THE MOUTH OF TWO OR THREE WITNESSES EVERY WORD SHALL BE ESTABLISHED.





1 TIMOTHY 5:19

DO NOT RECEIVE AN ACCUSATION AGAINST AN ELDER EXCEPT FROM TWO OR THREE WITNESSES.





HEBREWS 10:28

ANYONE WHO HAS DISREGARDED THE TORAH OF MOSES DIES WITHOUT COMPASSION ON THE WITNESS OF TWO OR THREE WITNESSES.





NUMBERS 35:30

WHOEVER KILLS SOMEONE HAS TO BE PUT TO DEATH AS A MURDERER BY THE MOUTH OF WITNESSES, BUT ONE WITNESS DOES NOT BEAR WITNESS AGAINST SOMEONE TO DIE.





DEUTERONOMY 17:6

AT THE MOUTH OF TWO OR THREE WITNESSES SHALL HE THAT IS TO DIE BE PUT TO DEATH. HE IS NOT PUT TO DEATH BY THE MOUTH OF ONE WITNESS.



