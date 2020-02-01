US Embassy Hit In Iraq - Does This Mean War?

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As anti-US protests raged across Baghdad, rockets were fired into the green zone with at least one hitting the US embassy complex. The neocons will surely blame Iran (again) and argue for a military escalation. Will this mean the hot war is back on the menu?