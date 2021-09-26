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"NO SOUL, NO FREE WILL." - IS THIS THE END OF HUMANITY?
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252 views • September 26, 2021
Christian Westbrook, the "Ice Age Farmer" returns from absence with an intense statement about where we stand today. HIGHLY recommended!
"The idea that humans have free will, or a soul -- these are over!" Technocrats have not just declared war on humanity, they have declared victory in that war. From your vote in the election, to your diet, to your medical choices, these are no longer your decisions to make as the elites openly celebrate that they now know better and exercise near perfect control over our lives. We still have the opportunity to NOT comply en masse with this rewrite of humanity -- but we must be ALL IN, RIGHT NOW.
"The idea that humans have free will, or a soul -- these are over!" Technocrats have not just declared war on humanity, they have declared victory in that war. From your vote in the election, to your diet, to your medical choices, these are no longer your decisions to make as the elites openly celebrate that they now know better and exercise near perfect control over our lives. We still have the opportunity to NOT comply en masse with this rewrite of humanity -- but we must be ALL IN, RIGHT NOW.
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