SEEING THROUGH THE COVID-19 SPIN [READ: PROPAGANDA] / BARBARA LOE FISHER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
AMAZING statement by Barbara Loe Fisher of the National Vaccine Information Center (NVIC). She lays out the coordinated program of using taxpayer money to brainwash the people, constantly intoning the message to get the CV19 VAX.
Full transcript here: https://www.nvic.org/NVIC-Vaccine-News/April-2021/covid-spin.aspx