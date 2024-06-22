⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(22 June 2024)

In response to the Kiev regime's attempts to damage Russian power facilities tonight, the Russian Armed Forces carried out a long-range air- and sea-based high-precision strike by Russian troops, as well as unmanned aerial vehicles, against Ukrainian power facilities that supported the operation of military industrial enterprises, as well as ammunition and air-launched ammunition depots supplied by Western countries to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The goal of the strike has been achieved. All the assigned targets have been engaged.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces hit manpower and hardware of AFU 57th mechanised infantry, 31st , 42nd mechanised, 113th, 125th, 127th territorial defence brigades, close to Berezhnoye, Volochovskoye, Neskuchnoye, Bochkovo, Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov region).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 220 Ukrainian troops, ten pickup trucks, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

▫️The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on AFU 14th, 60th, 116th mechanised, 3rd and 4th tank brigades near Sinkovka, Petropavlovka (Kharkov region), Chervonaya Dibrova, Nadiya, Petrovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Torskoye and Terny (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks launched by assault groups of AFU 110th territorial defence and 3rd assault brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 370 Ukrainian troops, two motor vehicles, and one D-30 howitzer.

One AFU field ammunition depot was also destroyed.

▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of AFU 143rd infantry, 30th, 54th, 93rd mechanised, 79th air assault brigades close to Chasov Yar, Kleshcheyevka, Andreyevka, Kalinino, Grigorovka, Krasnogorovka, Razdolovka, and Verkhetoretskoye ((Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to up to 590 Ukrainian troops, two pickup trucks, one U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun, and one field ammunition depot.

▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation and defeated AFU 24th, 110th mechanised, 109th territorial defence, and 2nd national guard brigades close to Novgorodskoye, Yevgenovka, Vozdvizhenka, Novopokorskoye, Novosyolovka Pervaya, and Toretsk (Donetsk People's Republic).

Seven counter-attacks of assault groups of AFU 68th jaeger, 142nd infantry, 23rd, 47th mechanised, and 107th territorial defence brigades were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 425 Ukrainian troops, one 155-mm U.S.-made M777 howitzer, one 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, one 122-mm D-30 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.

▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines, defeated manpower and hardware of AFU 58th mechanised infantry, 102nd, 123rd territorial defence, and 21st national guard brigades near Varvarovka, Novoivanovka (Zaporozhye region), Prechistovka, and Neskuchnoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

The AFU losses amounted to more than 140 Ukrainian troops, one Canadian-made Senator armoured fighting vehicle, four motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, one U.S.-made 155-mm M198 howitzer, and one Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces engaged manpower and hardware of AFU 128th mountain assault, 35th marine, and 126th territorial defence brigades close to Rabotino, Malaya Tokmachka, Nesteryanka (Zaporozhye region) and Tokarevka (Kherson region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 90 Ukrainian troops, one tank, four pickup trucks, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one 152-mm D-20 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 gun.



Four Anklav and Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations, one Plastun electronic reconnaissance station, and one AFU ammunition field depot were destroyed during the day.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, and Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces have destroyed depots for storing uncrewed surface vehicles and fixed-wing UAVs, and engaged clusters of AFU manpower and military hardware in 127 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence systems shot down 48 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as one U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectile.



📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,236 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 air defence missile systems, 16,399 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,346 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,745 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,779 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.