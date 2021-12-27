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12/22/2021 WION：In a tit-for-tat move, China has imposed sanctions on four American officials.
The four officials belong to the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom. One of them is the chairperson of the organization. And it has been a vocal critic of China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslims.