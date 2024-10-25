The Last Elected President in the History of America will be none other than Donald J. Trump. Bible Prophecy is clear concerning the nearness of Christ Return. Kamala Harris will be looking to replace Joe Biden as President as we approach the 2024 election. Joe Biden will soon die when China and Russia invade America.





More than 100 ex-Republican officials call Trump ‘unfit to serve’ and endorse Harris

In recent weeks, a handful of Republicans have crossed party lines to endorse Democratic presidential candidate





More than 100 Republican former national security and foreign policy officials on Wednesday endorsed Kamala Harris for president in a joint letter, calling Donald Trump “unfit to serve” another term in the White House.





Former officials from the presidential administrations of Republicans Ronald Reagan, George H W Bush, George W Bush and Donald Trump, as well as Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama voiced their support for Harris, the Democratic nominee for president in this November’s election. They were joined by some former GOP members of Congress.





It went on: “We expect to disagree with Kamala Harris on many domestic and foreign policy issues, but we believe that she possesses the essential qualities to serve as president and Donald Trump does not. We therefore support her election to be president.”





Largest US labour union declines to endorse either Harris or Trump. America's largest labour union, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, has declined to issue a US presidential endorsement for the first time since 1996.





The union, which boasts some 1.3 million members across the US and Canada, said it had received "few commitments on top Teamsters issues" from either Democratic nominee Kamala Harris or Republican nominee Donald Trump.





It also claimed that polling of its rank-and-file members found "no definitive support" for either candidate, though two of its recent polls indicated lopsided support for Trump.

The move is a major blow to the Harris campaign's efforts to win over working-class voters with less than 50 days before election night.





President Trump: What Will He Do, And What His Win Might Mean?





Daniel 2:19-23





19 Then was the secret revealed unto Daniel in a night vision. Then Daniel blessed the God of heaven.





20 Daniel answered and said, Blessed be the name of God for ever and ever: for wisdom and might are his:





21 And he changeth the times and the seasons: he removeth kings, and setteth up kings: he giveth wisdom unto the wise, and knowledge to them that know understanding:





22 He revealeth the deep and secret things: he knoweth what is in the darkness, and the light dwelleth with him.





23 I thank thee, and praise thee, O thou God of my fathers, who hast given me wisdom and might, and hast made known unto me now what we desired of thee: for thou hast now made known unto us the king's matter.





Genesis 1:14-18





14 And God said, Let there be lights in the firmament of the heaven to divide the day from the night; and let them be for signs, and for seasons, and for days, and years:





15 And let them be for lights in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth: and it was so.





16 And God made two great lights; the greater light to rule the day, and the lesser light to rule the night: he made the stars also.





17 And God set them in the firmament of the heaven to give light upon the earth,





18 And to rule over the day and over the night, and to divide the light from the darkness: and God saw that it was good.





David House