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Made Up News Live - Racist Friday, Murder Pollen, Chinese 5G is Safe 20 July 2020
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7 views • July 21, 2020
"These days the jokes write themselves.
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Help keep this gig going. Shop my products or make money as an affiliate. Check out my links at:
http://megastorefront.com/
Find us on social media:
**On Twitter @MadeUpNewsLive
https://twitter.com/MadeUpNewsLive
**On Gab @MadeUpNews
https://gab.com/madeupnews
**On Parler @MadeUpNewsLive
https://parler.com/profile/MadeUpNewsLive/posts
**Our Facebook page - Made Up News Live
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