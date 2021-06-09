Financial Cartels Assault Progress and National Sovereignty

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Lyndon LaRouche likened the financial oligarchy to a slime mold (look it up), recognizing that it was not one thing (ie, the Rothschilds or the Vatican or the Federal Reserve), but rather an ever-evolving combinations of institutions and individuals, committed to the principle of empire and financial domination. Today's incarnation is typified by the asset management firm, BlackRock, which controls nearly $9 trillion in funds and, with its fellow slime, seeks to impose its green policies on corporations, states, and entire nations.
Tonight, Barbara Boyd discusses this and her latest article, "The War the British Imperium Directs Against Us," https://www.larouchepac.com/part_ii_their_vision_versus_ours
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