Ambulance Chasers Ask for 7.8 Billion in Sandy Hook Kangaroo Court Case

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During his thursday transmission of “the alex jones show,” jones revealed to viewers that the sandy hook lawyers in his connecticut court case have asked for $7.8 billion dollars in what would be by far the largest defamation penalty in american history.
https://banned.video/watch?id=633f18b8d408083dd720053c/
read more here:
https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-ambulance-chasers-ask-for-7-8-billion-in-kangaroo-court-case/
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