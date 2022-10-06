Create New Account
Ambulance Chasers Ask for 7.8 Billion in Sandy Hook Kangaroo Court Case
100 views
channel image
Rick Langley
Published 2 months ago

During his thursday transmission of “the alex jones show,” jones revealed to viewers that the sandy hook lawyers in his connecticut court case have asked for $7.8 billion dollars in what would be by far the largest defamation penalty in american history.

https://banned.video/watch?id=633f18b8d408083dd720053c/



read more here: 

https://www.infowars.com/posts/exclusive-ambulance-chasers-ask-for-7-8-billion-in-kangaroo-court-case/

