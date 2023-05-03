Create New Account
SGT Report: VAXXED: THE GLOBAL EPIDEMIC OF SUDDEN DEATHS -- DR. WILLIAM MAKIS (mirrored)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel SGT Report at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/HuUb4Fl2dK8M/

Canadian doctor William Makis joins SGT Report to discuss the global epidemic of sudden deaths and to expose Pfizer and Moderna for the crimes against humanity which are undoubtedly tied to the mRNA bioweapon masquerading as a "vaccine".


Find Dr. Makis here:

https://twitter.com/MakisMD

https://makismd.substack.com/

