The WEF & The End of Online Privacy - Whitney Webb
In this video, Whitney delves deep into the WEF's Partnership Against Cybercrime and how its efforts are aimed at eliminating financial and online privacy to pave the way for CBDCs and complete online surveillance.

Published 03/14/23.
Show notes: https://unlimitedhangout.com/2023/03/resources/show-notes/the-wef-the-end-of-online-privacy/

