Before Masonic Crown Mafia CIA Agent Became a Patreon Millionaire (2017)

Before Masonic Crown Mafia CIA Agent Became a Patreon Millionaire



After becoming an Illuminati's Patreon millionaire his story changed to protecting the Masonic Monkey Mafia Network, The Rothschild family and the Queen. ALL the criminal blame is now directed to the Catholic Jesuits..., it's the Jesuits, Jesuits, Jesuits, Jesuits. Hey CIA Agent Zachary, yes the Jesuits are fu*king guilty but they're only a spoke on the Masonic Crown Mafia's Wheel. We BOTH KNOW you're controlled opposition, just can't wait until the masses figures it out. You make me want to vomit, you sellout! The criminal usury monetary system enslaves every man, woman and child on this Masonic planet, you know this but don't speak about it, go figure.



Their plan is to throw all religions under the bus to roll in the New World Order as the global state religion and bring in the NWO crypto currency, you can see right through this piece of Masonic garbage.



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