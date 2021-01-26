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China and the New World Order
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10 views • January 26, 2021
As China emerges from a primitive economy to an advanced economy, it now requires raw materials to create more finished products. This places it in direct economic competition with the countries of the West for the first time. As a result, it's not only colonizing Africa in its search for raw materials; it's now colonizing the United States.
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