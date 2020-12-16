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Edward Snowden Says Your Phone is a Tool of Your Enemy
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764 views • December 16, 2020
Edward Snowden, the American whistle blower who had to flee the country after revealing the unconstitutional and unethical practices of the National Security Agency where he worked, reveals that security forces in every major country in the world now have real-time access to every conceivable function of your smart phone – including your microphone, camera, text messages, locations visited, and people with whom you have spoken on the street – even when you think your phone is turned off. He says this is is a tool of tyranny and concludes with the question: What are we going to do about it? To remain silent and do nothing is unthinkable. 2020 Jul 3 - Source: Video Advice - https://youtu.be/wltrint1JrA/
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
This video is archived here and at other sites to preserve access to it. However, preserved knowledge is useless without action. Join with others of like mind at Red Pill University to convert enlightenment into societal reform. Visit https://www.redpilluniversity.org/ and 'Take the Tour'.
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