Rep. Scott Perry unloads on a reporter who says Republicans' impeachment inquiry is about "political revenge," not evidence of Biden corruption:





"You can see that the homes that the Bidens own can’t be afforded on a congressional or Senate salary. You also understand that it’s not normal for family members to receive millions of dollars from overseas interests. Those things aren’t normal. That’s not normal to have 20 shell companies. These things are not normal and it alludes to not only just widespread corruption, but money laundering, if not influence peddling itself."





