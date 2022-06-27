The Liberty Belles episode 4

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 4 on education.Suzanne Hamner & Commo0n Cole Diva Lynne Taylor return for a third instalment of the Liberty Belles.
You'll want this link:
https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/VACCINESIMMUNIZATION/GETTINGIMMUNIZED/Pages/SchRequiredImm.aspx
Also cited on the OR govt pages: The Scientific Safety Review Working Group (based in CA, but look at the member states and groups. I found this on the OR vax blog:
https://covidblog.oregon.gov/western-states-scientific-safety-review-group-recommends-pediatric-doses-of-pfizer-vaccine-for-children-ages-5-to-11/)
Note that Kaiser Permanete (responsible for partnering the CDC to rewrite the ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) assessment, which ties to the
SEL (Social Emotional Learning). Embedded in SEL is all the 'whole child, healthy child' rhetoric.
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/members/index.html
AND
https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Scientific-Safety-Review-Workgroup.aspx
This one from PBS (which has aligned itself to the CCSS Machine, as I call it):
https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/fda-authorizes-covid-booster-shot-for-healthy-5-to-11-year-old-children
Under the CARES Act (Pres. Trump & COVID), OR received $13 billion:
https://sos.oregon.gov/audits/Documents/107-2020-10-01.pdf
Under the American Rescue Act (Pres. Biden & COVID), OR received between $6 and 7 billion;
https://americanrescueplan.oregon.gov/Pages/default.aspx
Pushing kids to be good collective citizens for 'social justice' and safety:
https://oregonpediatricsociety.org/sharekidmasktips/
AND
https://oregonpediatricsociety.org/resources/kidsmaskup/