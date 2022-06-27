The Liberty Belles episode 4

Episode 4 on education.Suzanne Hamner & Commo0n Cole Diva Lynne Taylor return for a third instalment of the Liberty Belles.

You'll want this link:

https://www.oregon.gov/oha/PH/PREVENTIONWELLNESS/VACCINESIMMUNIZATION/GETTINGIMMUNIZED/Pages/SchRequiredImm.aspx

Also cited on the OR govt pages: The Scientific Safety Review Working Group (based in CA, but look at the member states and groups. I found this on the OR vax blog:

https://covidblog.oregon.gov/western-states-scientific-safety-review-group-recommends-pediatric-doses-of-pfizer-vaccine-for-children-ages-5-to-11/)

Note that Kaiser Permanete (responsible for partnering the CDC to rewrite the ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) assessment, which ties to the

SEL (Social Emotional Learning). Embedded in SEL is all the 'whole child, healthy child' rhetoric.

https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/acip/members/index.html

AND

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/Programs/CID/DCDC/Pages/COVID-19/Scientific-Safety-Review-Workgroup.aspx





This one from PBS (which has aligned itself to the CCSS Machine, as I call it):

https://www.pbs.org/newshour/health/fda-authorizes-covid-booster-shot-for-healthy-5-to-11-year-old-children

Under the CARES Act (Pres. Trump & COVID), OR received $13 billion:

https://sos.oregon.gov/audits/Documents/107-2020-10-01.pdf

Under the American Rescue Act (Pres. Biden & COVID), OR received between $6 and 7 billion;

https://americanrescueplan.oregon.gov/Pages/default.aspx

Pushing kids to be good collective citizens for 'social justice' and safety:

https://oregonpediatricsociety.org/sharekidmasktips/

AND

https://oregonpediatricsociety.org/resources/kidsmaskup/