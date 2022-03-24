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CNN vs Reality in Ukraine
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362 views • March 24, 2022
Anyone who repeats the same propaganda like CNN, are lying and turning a blind eye to the past 8 years of torture, death and war in SE Ukraine (Donbass).
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