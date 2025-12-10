⚠️ What's Next for #Bitcoin? 😭

🔍 What’s next for Bitcoin — a massive drop or a massive rally? In this video, I break down the current Bitcoin Elliott Wave structure, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), the Commodity Channel Index (CCI), and Crypto Cycle Theory to reveal what these indicators may be signaling for BTC price action in the coming weeks and months.





📊 Topics Covered:

- Bitcoin Elliott Wave analysis and key structural levels

- Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and liquidity targets

- Commodity Channel Index (CCI) trend signals

- Crypto Cycle Theory and macro timing

- Potential scenarios: major BTC dump vs. major BTC rally

- Market psychology and institutional positioning





✅ Stay on top of your crypto game, and use the code 888 for 50% off of your first month/year on my Patreon.

👥 Patreon – Exclusive Charts, Updates & Community:

https://patreon.com/MetaShackle





✅Swap Crypto with ZERO FEES | Lowest Trading Fees:

👥Bitunix – Swap and Trade Crypto With Less Fees:

https://www.bitunix.com/register?inviteCode=bqjcfu





🔗 All Official ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ Links:

https://linktree.com/MetaShackle





🌐 MetaShackle.com – Shortcut to the official channel.





🔗 Official Links & Scam Warning

All official links are listed under the "About" tab or in this video’s description.

⚠️ Beware of fake accounts! Official names are spelled exactly as: MetaShackle, Metashackle, or ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ — and never include extra letters, numbers, or special characters.





🎵 Music Credit

🎶 “Through the eyes of Frances” by The Great Falling Away™

Original music protected by copyright © 2019–2025

Used with permission: https://youtube.com/@thegreatfallingaway





© ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™ – All Rights Reserved

The logo, tradename, and all channel content are the exclusive property of ɱɛɬąʂɧąƈƙƖɛ™. No part may be copied, reproduced, or distributed without written permission. © 2025





📜 Disclaimer – Not Financial Advice

This video is for entertainment and educational purposes only. It does not constitute financial or investment advice. Cryptocurrency and trading involve high risk. Always do your own research and consult a licensed financial advisor before making any financial decisions.





Opinions expressed are solely those of the presenter and do not reflect any affiliated entities. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

👉 Use discretion. Do your due diligence.

👉 I am not responsible for your choices.





#btc #btcforcast #btcnews #bitcoinnews