Stew Peters & General Thomas McInerney: FBI Begins 2024 Election Interference Operation
Published Tuesday

MAGA Republicans Designated TERRORISTS: FBI Begins 2024 Election Interference Operation. The FBI has created a new category of terrorist that can be tailored to target and punish MAGA Trump voters.
General Thomas McInerney is here to talk about how our government stole the election and is a murderous corporate crime syndicate.
The powers in control of the United States government were elected by a foreign power and Americans who allowed it are guilty of treason.

