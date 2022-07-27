Americans’ Ancestral Kit & Covid Test Kits - DNA Used to Create Bioweapons - Rep Matt Gaetz on Hunter Biden’s Laptop - 072722

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I'm sharing this video and description, that I found at Crossroads Highlights on YouTube. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fhhRtPj1Bu4&ab_channel=CrossroadsHighlights
US officials are warning that DNA data collected by ancestral kits can be used by countries including China and Russia to create targeted bioweapons. Rep. Jason Crow warned about this during a recent speech at the Aspen Security Forum. The threat goes beyond just ancestral DNA kits, however. Previous warnings also pointed to COVID test kits that US intelligence officials warned could also be used to create bioweapons and tracking systems around biometrics. In other news, we speak with Rep. Matt Gaetz [R-FL1] about Hunter Biden’s laptop and its significance for the justice system. In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience. #mattgaetz #china #hunterbiden Americans’ Ancestral Kit DNA Used to Create Bioweapons; Rep Matt Gaetz on Hunter Biden’s Laptop ⭕️ Donate to support our work: https://donorbox.org/crossroads ❗Subscribe to Crossroads Highlights👉https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_cB..