What is the Reactive Mind?

The reactive mind is the portion of a person’s mind which works on a totally stimulus-response basis. It is not under his volitional (willing) control, and exerts force and the power of command over his awareness, purposes, thoughts, body and actions.

Buy and Read Dianetics.

Discover the reactive mind and how you can get rid of it.

23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8

Phone: (613) 230-5701

https://www.dianetics.org/