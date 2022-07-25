BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BENJAMIN FULFORD: HUGE WEEKLY GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! 7/25/2022
QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
QUALIFIED OBSERVERS
32 followers
Follow
3
Share
Report
293 views • July 25, 2022

Secret UK peace deal means Ukraine war being wound down. The Khazarian's in a last ditch effort, mount a fierce counter-offensive and are trying to roll out a massive bio-weapons attack. They will not succeed. Fully vaccinated and twice boosted presidential Avatar Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid and is in isolation in a sign his day's are numbered. There is speculation that Biden will not re-emerge, and will be replaced by Donald Trump. Ukraine and Russia signed Friday an agreement to resume grain exports. The Western starvation blackmail card has been removed, it's removal from the table is a sign that an agreement has been made. Dr. Tedros of the WHO is not a doctor, and is a member of the Terrorist organization the " TIGRAY PEOPLE’S LIBERATION FRONT ". The demoncrats vetoed a bill that would stop the corrupt Biden regime from selling our oil to the CCP. THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA defeat is visible for all the world to see, as they flail under the boots of the WHITEHAT ALLIANCE. That and alot more in this "WEEKLY GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE. ( NARRATED BY SHANE-SAINT-PIERRE OF ANTIDISINFORMATION10)

Keywords
intelligencegeopoliticalbenjaminfulford
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Green groups cried foul over Endangered Species Act reforms but ignored their own turbine body count

Cassie B.
Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Houthi Strikes on Saudi Refinery Threaten Remaining Red Sea Energy Lifeline

Belle Carter
Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Federal Appeals Court Rules IRS-ICE Data Sharing Policy Unlawful

Douglas Harrington
Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Trump posts map showing Canada, Greenland as part of U.S.

Douglas Harrington
European efforts to &#8220;bury&#8221; Trump&#8217;s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

European efforts to “bury” Trump’s Ukraine peace proposal reveal deep transatlantic rift, Lavrov says

Willow Tohi
Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Big Tech Backlash Emerges as Rare Bipartisan Common Ground

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy