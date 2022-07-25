BENJAMIN FULFORD: HUGE WEEKLY GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE! 7/25/2022

Secret UK peace deal means Ukraine war being wound down. The Khazarian's in a last ditch effort, mount a fierce counter-offensive and are trying to roll out a massive bio-weapons attack. They will not succeed. Fully vaccinated and twice boosted presidential Avatar Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid and is in isolation in a sign his day's are numbered. There is speculation that Biden will not re-emerge, and will be replaced by Donald Trump. Ukraine and Russia signed Friday an agreement to resume grain exports. The Western starvation blackmail card has been removed, it's removal from the table is a sign that an agreement has been made. Dr. Tedros of the WHO is not a doctor, and is a member of the Terrorist organization the " TIGRAY PEOPLE’S LIBERATION FRONT ". The demoncrats vetoed a bill that would stop the corrupt Biden regime from selling our oil to the CCP. THE KHAZARIAN MAFIA defeat is visible for all the world to see, as they flail under the boots of the WHITEHAT ALLIANCE. That and alot more in this "WEEKLY GEO-POLITICAL INTELLIGENCE UPDATE. ( NARRATED BY SHANE-SAINT-PIERRE OF ANTIDISINFORMATION10)