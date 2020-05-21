© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The TRUTH about Net Neutrality = communist government style Internet censorship!!
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
9 views • May 21, 2020
Don't be misled by the msm (main-stream-media) interpretation of "Net Neutrality". They are deliberately trying to deceive you!! Which is typical of mainstream narratives- whether it's tech companies, pharmaceutical companies, governments, and of course news organizations.
https://www.komando.com/online-shopping/net-neutrality-explained-in-plain-english-and-what-it-means-to-you/433986/
https://www.komando.com/technology/my-take-on-net-neutrality-do-you-agree/434301/
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
https://www.komando.com/online-shopping/net-neutrality-explained-in-plain-english-and-what-it-means-to-you/433986/
https://www.komando.com/technology/my-take-on-net-neutrality-do-you-agree/434301/
FREE SPEECH video platforms:
https://www.brighteon.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/
Exclusive content:
https://banned.video/
FREE SPEECH social media platforms:
https://www.minds.com/
https://gab.com/
https://www.parler.com/
https://telegram.org/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.