Lies of False Prophets, Witches of Betrayal (part 1)

This is some Bible teaching. The Question is; can you handle it? It doesn't have explosions or tsnumanis, but, it may save you from heart ache or even death more than a video about those. This is old school teaching which can be applied to todays teachers and preachers and spiritual guides. People better weigh everything in the light of scripture in the days just ahead. There is a deceiver coming on the scene that will mesmerize as well as do false miracles. Are you going to be deceived? Have you already been deceived? This is part 1 of 2.

All video sound tracks a creation of Kelley Ministries - Studio ONE 2021.

MarK Charis Kelley Ministries - SoundWorKs 2021.