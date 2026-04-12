Supreme Leader of Smart Decisions confirms they will indeed be blockading the Strait of Hormuz soon.

He's still listening to BiBi's lies to MIGA

Adding:

Latest X post by Iran's Embassy in Austria on Trump threatening a naval blockade after failed Tehran-Washington talks:

A simple explanation for those concerned:

A blockade blocks. It cannot "open" the Strait of Hormuz — only restrict it.

The only way out of this self-made problem is openness and flexibility in negotiations.